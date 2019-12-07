Web site wins top honors in Golden Pin Design Awards

Staff writer, with CNA

A Taipei-based environmental conservation group on Thursday won two Golden Pin Design Awards for “The Guidebook of Marine Debris.”

The Taiwan RE-THINK Environmental Education Association received a Golden Pin Best Design Award in the communication design category and a Special Annual Award for social design at a ceremony in Taipei.

The guidebook is an interactive Web site that uses the 101 items most commonly found on Taiwan’s beaches to educate the public on the problem of household waste entering the ocean.

The project used design to increase awareness of the issues posed by trash and how it affects our environment, RE-THINK cofounder Jason Huang (黃之揚) said.

“I know that many people participate in beach cleanups across Taiwan, but after that one day, then what? Because after that event, there will still be more trash,” Huang said, adding that they decided to compile the guidebook to highlight the severity of the problem.

The Golden Pin jury commended the design as a wonderful bridge between social issues and creativity that discovers abstract beauty in waste materials that have deteriorated over time, the awards said in a statement.

“This entry inspires the viewer to think about philosophical issues such as the meaning of nature, of human life and the boundary between waste and useful items. With its clear, light touch, this entry provokes deep thought in its exploration of the waste problem,” the jury said.

A Taiwanese design from Kiwico Corp won a Golden Pin Best Design Award in the product design category and a Special Annual Award for circular design for W Glass, beverage glasses made using recycled glass.

The dyed glass casts a rich, amber hue upon any beverage, a statement on the awards Web site states.

“Handmade from recycled glass, this product is a proud showcase of Taiwan’s dedication to craftsmanship,” the jury said.

Another 17 Taiwanese designs also won Golden Pin Best Design Awards, along with 14 designs from Hong Kong, South Korea, China and Germany.