League drops its bid to transition to political party

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The National Women’s League’s application under the Political Parties Act (政黨法) to become a political party is to be annulled after the group decided not to complete the transition, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

The government would take over any of the group’s ill-gotten party assets, while its other assets would be audited and cleared in accordance with the law, Department of Civil Affairs Deputy Director Cheng Ying-hung (鄭英弘) said.

All political parties are required to submit paperwork under the act to complete their registration as a legal entity before Saturday, Cheng said, adding that political groups should revise their charters before transforming into political parties.

Ministry statistics showed that, as of Tuesday, 65 of 360 political parties on record had disbanded, while two parties had their registrations stricken and one had been abolished.

Of the political parties, only the Democratic Progressive Party, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and 44 others had completed the registration process.

As the National Women’s League has decided not to become a political party, its NT$200 million (US$6.56 million) of ill-gotten party assets are to go to the government, Cheng said.

Ministry protocols would determine how the ill-gotten assets in the league’s name would be processed, he said.

The ministry called on all political parties and groups to be mindful of the Saturday deadline, saying that there would be one final extension, the date of which is yet to be announced.

Only seven groups have filed the necessary paperwork and gone through the procedures to transition into a political party: the Concentric Patriotism Association, the Stabilizing Force Alliance, the Alliance for the Reunification of China, the Taiwan Defense Alliance, the Democratic Alliance, the Nation Alliance and the National Democratic Non-Party Union.