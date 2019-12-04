Ceremony honors students

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Education presented is Outstanding Award of Technological and Vocational Education yesterday at a ceremony in Taipei.

The 15th iteration of the awards are the “highest honor” for students at technical and vocational schools, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said at the event at the Taipei City Youth Development Office’s Pop Plaza.

Thirty-eight groups of 53 students from across the nation were recognized in two categories — Competition Excellence and Outstanding Technical Skill, he said.

Awards in the former category are for students who perform well at international skills-based competitions, while the latter recognize inventions, professional licenses and achievements in other areas, Pan said.

There were 17 groups of winners in the former and 21 groups in the latter, he said, adding that the winners were selected from among 1,687 submissions.

In the Competition Excellence category, National Taipei University of Technology student Yang Ting-yu (楊婷喻) won for her performance at the 45th WorldSkills Competition in Kazan, Russia, in August, the Department of Technological and Vocational Education said.

Yang won gold for vehicle painting, Taiwan’s first top prize at the event in 10 years, it said.

Wu Chang-wei (吳昶緯), who received a dual nomination from the National Nei-Pu Agricultural Industrial Vocational High School and Meiho University, represented Taiwan at last year’s World Technician Grand Prix hosted by Yamaha Motor, it said.

He is the youngest contestant ever to win the competition, it said.

His father placed second in the 2005 edition, Wu said.

Chiu Wei-hsiang (邱緯翔), one of the winners in the Outstanding Technical Skill category, is a researcher in biomedical engineering, the department said.

Chiu, who is a student at the Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology, has won several accolades, it said, adding that he plans to develop medical equipment and start his own business.

Another winner in the category, Lin Hao-chia (林灝珈), specializes in developing creative dishes, it said.

Lin, who is a student at the National Kaoshiung University of Hospitality and Tourism, has worked with famous restaurants, young farmers and government agencies to promote local ingredients from a health-conscious perspective, it said.