Authors to give talks at New Taipei City schools

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Taipei Book Fair Foundation is today launching a series of talks at elementary schools in rural areas of New Taipei City as part of next year’s Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE).

Five talks are to be delivered by Tang-mu Niu (湯姆牛), the pen name for Liu Chen-kuo (劉鎮國); Forest, the pen name for Lin Chen-hung (林振宏); Lai Ma (賴馬), the pen name for Lai Chien-ming (賴建名); Wang Wen-hua (王文華); and Chen Wei-min (陳偉民), the foundation said.

They were all winners or nominees for this year’s TIBE Book Prize for children’s and young adult literature, it said.

The category was introduced this year.

Chen, the author of Eagle of Cao Shan (草山之鷹), is to deliver the first talk today, which starts at 10:25am at Cha Jiao Elementary School’s Jinmin (金敏) area campus in Sanxia District (三峽), the foundation said.

That is to be followed by talks by Wang, Lai, Lin and Liu on Dec. 16, Dec. 20, Dec. 27 and Dec. 31 respectively, it said.

The talks are to be held at Shihding District’s (石碇) Yun Hai Elementary School, Sindian District’s (新店) Cyu Chih Elementary School, Sanxia’s You Mu Elementary School and Linkou District’s (林口) Ruei Ping Elementary School respectively, it added.

As part of the program, the foundation has also partnered with the New Taipei City Library for the first time to take the latter’s mobile library service to the participating schools, the foundation said.

“When the students and teachers learned that prize-winning authors would be visiting their schools, they said, excitedly, that they would seize the rare opportunity to participate and invite parents to join,” the foundation said.

Through the talks, the foundation said that it hopes to kindle students’ interest in literature and “plant the seed of reading.”

The foundation and the library are also to gift the participating schools and students the books for which the authors were nominated or awarded as a way to promote original works, it said.

The theme of next year’s exhibition, which is to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Hall 1 from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, is “New Horizons of Reading.” The guest of honor is to be South Korea.

Winners of next year’s TIBE Book Prize for children’s and young adult literature are to be announced on Jan. 2, the foundation said.