Exports of fruit to Malaysia, Indonesia to reach NT$44.8m

By Chien Hui-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwanese fruit exports to Malaysia and Indonesia are expected to exceed NT$44.8 million (US$1.47 million) by Sunday, the Council of Agriculture said in a report on Saturday.

The forecast came after the council commissioned the Commerce Development Research Institute to hold a “Taiwanese Produce and Halal Food” exhibition, which ends on Sunday, at the Mercato Supermarket in the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur shopping center in Malaysia.

The council’s Department of International Affairs said that it had chosen Mercato, a subsidiary of Giant Hypermarket, because it specializes in supplying fresh produce and boutique products from around the world.

The Mercato branch at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur was chosen because it is a renowned shopping center that is on par with Taipei 101, it said.

The exhibition features in-season produce, such as pineapples, custard apples and citrus fruits, it added.

The department said that it has invited a renowned local chef, Collin Edward Lim, to create Malaysian dishes using Taiwanese produce.

The council in September last year launched an initiative to research the marketability of Taiwanese produce in Muslim regions, which has gained the participation of 30 individuals and organizations, department head Tang Shu-hua (唐淑華) said.

The project provides participants with an export platform and assists them with expanding their market share based on their order niche points, Tang said.

The council said that it would continue to invest in and assist program participants, vowing to introduce the excellence of Taiwanese agricultural products to Malaysia and other Muslim-majority countries.