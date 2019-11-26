Government subsidies to rise from 2021: minister

Staff writer, with CNA

Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億) yesterday said that the government would implement child subsidy increases in stages beginning as soon as 2021.

Lin made the remarks at a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei alongside Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka.

The announcement came after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday wrote on Facebook that her administration plans to double child subsidies from NT$2,500 (US$82) to NT$5,000 within four years and to extend eligibility to those with children aged up to six, from four under the current rules.

Tsai, who is seeking re-election as the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate, said that the new policy is intended to reduce financial pressure on young couples and encourage people to have children.

Lin said that the expanded subsidy scheme would mean the government would have to increase the budget for the program from NT$60 billion to NT$100 billion.

The money will be allocated from the existing budget and not cause additional financial burden on the government, he said.

The government would increase subsidies for each child born after the first by NT$1,000, he said.

“The current monthly fee for public kindergartens is NT$2,500,” Lin said. “That amount will be reduced to NT$1,500 within four years, with an additional reduction to NT$1,000 for the second-born child and free for a third child.”

The caregiver-to-child ratio would be cut to one-to-four from one-to-five, Lin said, adding that each caregiver would be paid an extra NT$2,100 per month.