2020 Elections: Wu ‘silently’ bears criticism

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

On the eve of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) 125th anniversary, Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) on Saturday said that he felt responsible for the party’s future, despite having been wronged and gaining no enjoyment from his role.

In the past three years, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has “divided the nation and undermined the Republic of China’s [ROC] stability and harmony,” Wu wrote on his Facebook page.

Through the Transitional Justice Commission and the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, the DPP has repeatedly abused its power to retaliate against its political opponents, he said.

It has also distorted the “1992 consensus,” making it difficult for anyone to promote cross-strait exchanges using the framework, he said.

The consensus could provide a useful basis for ensuring cross-strait peace and stability, which is in line with the Constitution, Wu said.

At this key moment, which could determine whether the ROC survives, “I feel heavily responsible and no enjoyment at all” as KMT chairman, he said.

While he has been wrongfully accused of things — including responsibility for the party’s legislator-at-large list, which has been criticized by some KMT members as well as people outside the party — there is not much that he can speak about, Wu said.

He would silently shoulder the criticisms and anxiety from the public and members of the KMT who fail to understand him, Wu said.

“I remain confident that solidarity will always lead to victory,” he said.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted to making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.