Professors tout driver-assistance system

By Chan Shih-hung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A professor at the National Yunlin University of Science and Technology on Wednesday said his Advanced Driver Assistance System helps drivers stay focused on the road.

Su Ching-lung (蘇慶龍), an associate professor in the university’s department of electronic engineering, said that the system, developed by its Intelligent Recognition Industry Service Center, includes around-view monitoring, which uses four fish-eye lenses to help drivers see blind spots while reversing or parking.

The cameras allow the driver to see objects in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle, he said.

Vehicles can also be equipped with a Driver Management System, which monitors the condition of the person at the wheel, he said.

Installed on the steering wheel, the system can detect driver activities that are unsafe while operating a vehicle, such as smoking or using a cellphone, he added.

The system issues a warning to correct such behavior, Su said.

The technology could be used by bus companies, allowing them to monitor their drivers, Su said.

University vice president Su Chun-tseng (蘇純繒) said that the Intelligent Recognition Industry Service Center was established two years ago, but has already achieved significant results.

The Advanced Driver Assistance System is one of those achievements, he said, adding that the university is ready to meet any challenges brought by its introduction to the market.

Orders have been received from Taiwan, Japan and China, the university said.