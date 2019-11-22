Steroid use linked to eye diseases

By Su Chin-feng and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A teenager, who used steroids over a long period to treat atopic dermatitis (eczema), developed retinal detachment after rubbing their eyes too hard.

Asia University Hospital Eye Center deputy director Lin Chun-ju (林純如), who treated the patient surnamed Chang, said that before the retinal detachment occurred, the patient had 20/25 vision in the left eye and 20/20 vision in the right eye when using glasses or contacts.

However, the patient’s long-term use of steroids triggered early cataracts, causing the vision in both eyes to drop to 20/200, Lin said, without specifying the gender of the patient.

Because the patient also suffers from allergic conjunctivitis — commonly known as “pink eye,” which occurs when the eye comes into contact with allergens — and was rubbing their eyes too hard, the force applied to right eye caused the retina to detach, Lin said.

After surgery and the use of immunosuppressive drugs, which can treat ocular inflammatory disorders such as allergic conjunctivitis, the patient’s retina returned to its normal position, she said.

Prescribing steroids is often a dilemma for doctors, because they are useful for treating conditions such eczema, but for some people, using steroids over a long period creates higher risks of developing cataracts and glaucoma, Lin said.

Those who are at risk of these side effects and who are also prone to itchy eyes should use government-approved immunosuppressive drugs that will weaken the body’s immune response and prevent discomfort and itching, she said.

Momentary pain or irritation around the eyes after using these drugs is normal, she added.

The doctor asked parents to remind children with eye allergies not to rub their eyes too hard, especially those taking steroids to treat another condition.