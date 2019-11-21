Formation of 1,800 spell out a love note for YLES

By Chen Chien-chih / Staff reporter

Taichung’s Yong Long Elementary School (YLES) on Tuesday celebrated its 23rd anniversary by having 1,800 people stand in formation to spell out special messages.

The spectacle featured the participants in shifting formations to form “I LOVE YLES” — with “LOVE” in the shape of a heart — and “23.”

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) attended the celebration.

Principal Chang Yung-chih (張永志) said he hoped that the formation spectacle would make the historic moment for the school all the more memorable.

All 1,585 students took part in the formation, but their numbers were boosted by parents and faculty members.

A highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of the school’s new soccer field and stage, which were among the improvements made to the school, including replacing its old and worn terrazzo flooring, a safety risk to the students, Chang said.

Ho, who helped the school secure NT$4.35 million (US$142,631) in funding for the facilities from the Ministry of Education and the Taichung Education Bureau, presided over the ribbon cutting.

Ho, Chang and the head of the parents’ association participated in a formation that fashioned the school’s emblem. The feat was accomplished in just 10 minutes, thanks to markings made on the pitch.

The faculty and students of each grade had meticulously measured the spacing between the markings and also cleaned the field in preparation for a great photograph, student affairs director Chen Tsui-hua (陳翠華) said.