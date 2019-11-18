Daytime high to drop below 20 degrees today

Staff writer, with CNA

The mercury is expected to drop below 20°C today, when a frontal system passes Taiwan and northeasterly winds increase in intensity later in the day, the Central Weather Bureau said.

As a result, it would be moist and cold across the nation starting today, it said.

The northeasterly monsoon would be at its coldest tomorrow, with temperatures expected to fall to a low of 17°C to 18°C and reach a high of 20°C, the bureau said.

The weather is forecast to improve the next day with daytime highs of 23°C to 24°C, it said.

Daytime highs yesterday reached 27°C to 30°C around Taiwan, with lows of 17°C to 21°C, the bureau said, adding that poor dispersion conditions caused the Air Quality Index to register an “orange alert” in areas from Hsinchu and Miaoli counties in the north to Yunlin County in the south, indicating unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

In other news, the Taipei Astronomical Museum yesterday said in a press release that the Leonid meteor shower, also known as the Leonids, takes place annually around November.

This year it is most active between Nov. 6 and Nov. 30, the museum said, adding that stargazers in Taiwan have a chance to catch the astrological phenomenon during it peak, which began at 11 pm yesterday and ends early today.

The Leonids are known to be fast meteors that can sometimes become fireballs — brighter-than-usual meteors, it said.

The meteor shower is caused by the Tempel-Tuttle comet, which sweeps through the inner solar system every 33 years.

The Leonids are best known for producing spectacular meteor storms in 1966, 1999 and 2001.

However, the comet is not due to pass through the inner solar system again until 2031, so this year’s Leonids are expected to show only low activity, with about 15 meteors per hour, the museum said. This year’s Leonids would also be outshone by the moon, it added.