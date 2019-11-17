Missing Taiwanese student found dead in Alabama

Staff writer, with CNA, Los Angeles

The body of a missing Taiwanese student enrolled at Alabama’s Auburn University was found inside the property at which he was staying, Alabama police said on Friday.

Quoted by US media, police said that Lai Chih-kai (賴致愷), 22, was reported missing by other Taiwanese students after he did not show up for the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 19.

Lai, who graduated from National Taipei University of Technology, majoring in information engineering, arrived at Auburn University in July to pursue a master’s degree.

While Lai was reported missing in mid-August, coroners said that he had died just a few days before he was found, police said.

Lai’s body was found on Sunday last week in a shed behind a residence in Auburn, Alabama, almost three months after the missing persons report was filed, police said, adding that he was identified by his fingerprints.

No foul play is suspected, but more time would be needed determine the cause of death, police said.

According to the US media reports, surveillance images taken from Lai’s apartment complex showed that he was last wearing black warm-up pants with white stripes, running shoes and a T-shirt.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Chih-Kai Lai,” Auburn University said in a statement after Lai’s body was identified. “He will always be a member of the Auburn Family, and we mourn his loss.”

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta said it informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately after it learned that Lai’s body had been found.

The office said it would help Lai’s family travel to the US to deal with the affairs regarding his death.

It said it would also to maintain close contact with US police and authorities investigating the case.