Preschools fined on care, education and enrollment

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei City Government has fined 14 private preschools for breaches of city regulations and rules governing preschool education and care, including exceeding enrollment, with one school admitting 106 students more than is permitted, city officials said on Thursday.

The fined schools were among 147 inspected by the city for public safety management between January and the end of September, the officials said, adding that they had ordered the schools to make improvements.

The city later found that only five of the schools had made the improvements, while eight were instructed to make additional enhancements and one, fined last year, failed to make any of the improvements and was fined again, Taipei Consumer Protection Officer Kung Chien-ya (龔千雅) told a news conference.

The list of issues the city found included hiring unlicensed preschool educators, exceeding enrollment limits, using unlicensed classrooms and failing to meet student-instructor ratio requirements, Taipei Department of Education official Hsu Hua-hsien (徐華鮮) said.

Among those ordered to make improvements were preschools affiliated with Hess International Educational Group and Karl Witte Montessori School in the Donghu (東湖) area of Neihu District (內湖), which were fined NT$438,000 and NT$237,000 respectively for exceeding enrollment, among other breaches of city guidelines, Hsu said.

In a recent evaluation, the city fined Karl Witte Montessori School in Donghu for failure to make improvements and ordered it to suspend enrollment for one year, she added.

Overenrolled schools constrain student activities and hinder proper education due to limited space, Hsu said, adding that these schools should return a portion of tuition and fees to parents.