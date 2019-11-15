Concert for HK to be held Sunday

Staff writer with CNA

A concert supporting Hongkongers’ fight for freedom will be held in Taipei’s Liberty Square on Sunday by a new political coalition backing the re-election bid of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The purpose of the concert is to show Taiwanese solidarity with Hongkongers in their quest for democracy, according to the statement of event organizer the Defend Democracy Safeguard Taiwan Alliance (守民主護台灣大聯盟).

Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) shared his support for the concert via video on Tuesday, saying that although freedom in Taiwan is normal, Hong Kong citizens currently face suppression by the police, with tear gas being deployed weekly.

He stressed that fighting for freedom has never been easy, and called for more artists to join the concert in support of Hong Kong.

The free event will feature bands Fire Ex., Sorry Youth and The Chairman, as well as artists Dwagie (大支), Chen Ming-chang (陳明章), Chu Yueh-hsin (朱約信), Hsiao Fu-te (蕭福德) and Liu Shao-hsi (劉劭希).

The alliance organizing the concert, comprised of roughly 30 organizations and political parties, is also holding an exhibition titled “Freedom Is not Free” from tomorrow to Dec. 1 in Bopiliao Historical Block in Taipei.

The exhibition will showcase the fight for democracy in Taiwan and Hong Kong by featuring media and items collected by organizations Hong Kong Outlanders and Imagine Hong Kong from the ongoing protests, the coalition said.