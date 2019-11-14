KMT names legislative nominees

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Standing Committee yesterday approved its list of legislator-at-large nominees for the Jan. 11 legislative elections, which includes KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), retired Central Police University associate professor Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭) and former KMT legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅).

At the top of the 34-person list is Yeh, followed by KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗), former KMT legislator Stacey Lee (李貴敏), retired lieutenant general and president of the 800 Heroes for the Republic of China Association Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) and former KMT legislator Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文)

Taiwan Joint Irrigation Association president Lin Wen-jui (林文瑞) is sixth on the list, followed by National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Sciences professor Lee You-chan (李玉嬋), Chiu, KMT Pingtung County chapter head Liao Wan-ju (廖婉汝) and Wu Den-yih.

KMT Tainan chapter head Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) is 11th on the list, followed by Taiwan Institute of Zhongyuan Development secretary-general Che Yi-ching (車宜靜), former World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce president Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞), former KMT legislator Wong Chung-chun (翁重鈞) and KMT Central Standing Committee member Chang Yu-mei (張育美).

Wu Den-yih earlier this month said that he expects the KMT to garner enough votes to secure legislator-at-large seats for the first 14 or 15 people on the list.

Sources said that at a committee meeting yesterday, committee member William Hsu (徐弘庭) opposed putting Wu Den-yih in 10th place, saying that he should be lower on the “safe list” at 14th to shoulder his responsibility as party chairman.

Hsu left the meeting in protest after his suggestion was rejected, the sources said.

As Wu Den-yih has been included in the list, he would lead fellow candidates in the legislative elections, the KMT said.

The nominees were selected based on their professional knowledge and experience in critical fields such as finance and healthcare, the party said.

Their contributions to the party and the demographic groups they represent were also taken into consideration, it added.

For the elections, the KMT said that it aims to return to power and secure at least 60 seats in the Legislative Yuan.

Additional reporting by CNA