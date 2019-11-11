More international cyberdrills mulled

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter

The first Taiwan-US cyberexercises that concluded on Friday might be held again next year, an official said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

Taiwan has been holding the Cyber Offensive and Defensive Exercises (CODE) every two years since 2013, but this year was the first time that foreign teams have participated, with more than 10 nations sending participants for the five-day program.

The three-day simulation portion, that began on Wednesday, saw red teams made up of foreign and Taiwanese specialists launch simulated attacks on Taiwanese government and financial institutions’ Web sites, mimicking a North Korean cyberattack, while a blue team of Taiwanese experts defended against the assaults.

After the exercises ended, participants exchanged reports in a closed-door, confidential meeting.

The large-scale drills provided domestic experts with a valuable opportunity to interact with foreign professionals, the official said.

Cyberattacks have become diversified with the emergence of various social media platforms, and international cooperation is needed to boost security across Internet systems, the official said.

Many participants were also concerned about how to identify a cyberattack’s point of origin, sources said.

As hackers often launch attacks from a nation other than their own, it is difficult to track their sources through Internet protocol addresses, making professional judgement and the use of big data tools crucial in cyberdefense, they said.

Several high-ranking officials spoke during the event, including American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen and Deputy Director Raymond Greene, Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and National Security Council adviser Lee Der-tsai (李德財).

The week’s program was organized by the Department of Cyber Security and the AIT, and Christensen said the AIT’s participation was aimed at sending a message to the world that “Taiwan is not alone on cyber. The United States stands with you, side by side, as a friend and partner.”

“Every country that values a free and open Internet should join us in partnering with Taiwan to collectively bolster our respective cyberdefenses,” he said on Wednesday. “Taiwan is a reliable and highly capable partner, and we are eager to deepen our cooperation across all dimensions of cybersecurity.”