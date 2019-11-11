Han warns of ‘nuclear’ smear tactics by ‘Big Brother’

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

“Big Brother” is about to unleash a series of “[smear] nuclear bombs” against him, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said yesterday as he accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of trying to win Jan. 11’s presidential election through a mudslinging campaign.

The DPP is apparently incompetent at ruling the nation and has no hesitation about defaming its key opponent, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate said on the sidelines of a rally at the party’s Kaohsiung chapter.

“Taiwanese, keep your eyes peeled for a series of nuclear bomb attacks designed to defame Han Kuo-yu, which will be launched very soon,” he said.

“Big Brother is watching and Big Brother is about to take action. They have prepared five nuclear bombs to kill Han Kuo-yu, just wait and see,” he said.

He also elaborated a claim he made on Saturday about the DPP being like the Mongols who crossed China’s Great Wall to pillage, which he said was aimed at urging people to pay attention to the way the DPP might be abusing its power.

“A ruling party that is only concerned about stealing resources from the people, society and the country would cause great damage to a nation,” he said.

In the past three years, there has been much corruption, political horse-trading and erroneous policies, so DPP supporters should carefully look at their party, he said.

Han also said he would announce his vice presidential candidate today, someone who loves the Republic of China, has a global vision and understands the nation’s key development needs, he said.

Possible candidates named by KMT members and political pundits include former premier Simon Chang (張善政), who is serving as Han’s advisory team convener; KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), former minister of the interior Lee Hong-yuan (李鴻源), former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) and Deputy Kaohsiung Mayor Lee Ssu-chuan (李四川).

Asked about Han’s claims, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that her administration has been working hard for the nation.

“Is it not the KMT that has stolen from the nation’s resources and made it its own assets?” Tsai said.

That is why her government has been taking steps to recover the KMT’s ill-gotten assets, she said.