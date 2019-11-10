Tsai says efforts ‘secured next decade’

By Chen Yu-fu, Lin Hsin-han and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that her administration’s efforts over the past three years have secured Taiwan’s stable economic development for the next 10 years.

Tsai made the statement at the establishment of a support committee for her re-election campaign comprised of 20 medical organizations from across the nation.

The economy will remain stable for the next 10 years, which will in turn ensure an increase in average household income, she said.

While development was not initially smooth after she took office, her administration has begun solving problems more quickly over the past year, she said.

This administration is one that can “get things done, is serious and approaches issues with sincerity, Tsai said.

Election season is not a time to relax, but to come together as a society, she said, adding that she hopes people would not be divided over voting.

“We must rally together for Taiwan’s democracy. Only when the nation comes together will every day be better than the previous one,” she said.

Later in the day, Tsai attended a separate campaign event at the Grand Hotel in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山), where she was joined by about 800 doctors who shouted slogans in support of her re-election bid.

“I want to continue for four more years with reforms, strengthening national defense, consolidating foreign relations and looking after national sovereignty,” Tsai said.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) yesterday visited Keelung to meet supporters.

Han, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, said that Tsai’s administration was like “savages” who have pillaged the nation’s resources.

He accused the government of “engaging in corruption and dividing the ill-gotten gains among its factions.”

“It has spent NT$2 trillion [US$65.8 billion] on wind farms and NT$880 billion on the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program,” Han said. “Was that necessary? There are too many things we cannot make sense of.”

Taiwanese are working hard while members of Tsai’s government are “living well,” he said, adding: “Why do they not strive for the people?”

“This election is for you, for Taiwanese society, for your children and the Republic of China [ROC]. This vote is important,” he said.

The ROC is a “majestic eagle” that has lost the use of one of its wings, he said, adding that if he is not elected, the nation would become “unable to fly.”

Taiwanese must “set the nation free and reconnect with the world,” he said.

Han said he hoped to ensure Taiwan’s safety and enrich Taiwanese.

He faces criticism, but handles it through his religious beliefs and by remembering what he is pursuing in life, Han said.

His values are based on a desire to make the next generation stronger and improve its prospects, he said, adding that hopefully, young people would open themselves up to more things, travel abroad and connect with the world.