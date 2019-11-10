Interim market to open on Wednesday

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

An interim market in Taipei is to officially open on Wednesday, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) wife, Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), said yesterday.

She visited the temporary location for the Nanmen Market (南門市場), and the Taipei Market Administration Office said most facility problems for the future permanent site have been fixed.

The Nanmen Market, best known for its ready-to-eat foods and dry goods, has been housed in a 10-story building at the intersection of Roosevelt and Nanhai roads for the past 38 years.

It was closed down on Oct. 7 to facilitate construction of the Taipei MRT’s Wanda Line and to make improvements to the building’s safety features.

In 2013, ionic chloride was detected in the building that exceeded the standard limit in reinforced concrete, which could cause premature corrosion of steel reinforcements. In 2016, Ko decided that it would be torn down and rebuilt.

A total of 257 vendors from the market were moved to the interim site, located at Hangzhou S Road. The market began trial operations on Oct. 17.

During her visit, Chen said she lives and works near both the original and the interim market sites, so she sometimes visits it after work to buy ready-to-eat dishes.

The delicious food remains the same despite the move, she said.

When asked to elaborate on a Facebook post last week that criticized the pan-green camp, Chen downplayed the issue, stating: “I hope all politicians running in the election can come visit Nanmen Market, and because I live nearby, I can certainly be a good tour guide and introduce them to the delicious gourmet food here.”

Chen said that she hardly discusses politics with Ko at home and that she sometimes shares her personal thoughts on her Facebook page.