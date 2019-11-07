Ko’s wife lashes out at pan-green camp on Facebook

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) wife, Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), on Tuesday criticized the pan-green camp and insinuated that she was angry at President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Chen wrote on Facebook that some netizens like to spread malicious words about politicians’ relatives, adding that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) did the right thing by filing a complaint against people spreading rumors about his mother.

Gou earlier in the day filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Bureau, saying that a false rumor was being circulated online about the death of his mother, just days after a curse was posted wishing for her death.

Chen said her Facebook posts had come under attack from many netizens, adding that they sometimes used dozens of accounts to leave the same offensive comments.

“After the transition of political power in 2016, the party that won the [elections] could not wait to attack people, even though it had not been inaugurated,” she wrote.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that year won the the presidency and a majority in the legislature.

“It made every effort to keep Ko Wen-je at bay out of fear that he would foil its plans,” she wrote.

Central government agencies, the party, its lawmakers and the Taipei City Council caucus, and media outlets all took part in smear campaigns against Ko, Chen wrote.

“Even if you did not give the instruction, you were the party chairperson, but did not control or constrain them, so today you must accept the consequences and my anger,” she wrote, apparently referring to Tsai, who was then DPP chairperson.

The party also used its resources to “attack” Ko after the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade and before last year’s local elections, Chen said, adding: “I can never forget the hatred in my heart.”

Upon hearing Chen’s remark that she “can never forget the hatred in my heart,” Ko said: “Then I have to enhance control or constraint when I go home.”

He was also was asked about the possibility of People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) running for president.

“Running for president for the fifth time? Running in elections is very exhausting,” Ko said.

If Soong does enter the race, it could “more or less” affect the TPP’s legislative-at-large seats, he said, adding that all they can do is ask for mutual understanding.