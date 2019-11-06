Home / Taiwan News
Chen’s medical parole extended three more months

Staff writer, with CNA

The Agency of Corrections on Monday approved an application to extend former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) medical parole for three more months, to Feb. 4.

It is the 20th time Chen’s application for an extension has been approved.

Approval was based on a medical evaluation that found Chen’s condition has not improved and is in line with the requirements for an extension of medical treatment, Taichung Prison Deputy Warden Tai Ming-wei (戴明瑋) said.

Chen’s 19th extension covered Aug. 4 to Nov. 4.

Chen must follow the regulations for a medical parolee, and if there is evidence of major breaches, the parole can be revoked, the prison said.

Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison on corruption-related charges, and was in prison until January 2015, when his declining health led to him being granted a medical parole.

Chen has been more open in recent months in defying the so-called “Four Noes” set by the prison as part of his parole.

They are: no onstage appearances, no speeches, no political expression and no interviews with the media.

Chen has criticized the prison for restricting his public speaking or attendance at public events.

