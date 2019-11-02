Changhua courts Japanese tourists

By Chang Tsung-chiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Inquiries and interest in Changhua County’s tourist sites have increased since a Taiwanese delegation attended a tourism expo in Osaka, Japan, on Friday last week, the local government said.

Many at the expo who visited the Changhua County stall had been interested in the Changhua Roundhouse, the Fujing railway-themed restaurant, Lugang Township (鹿港) and the Dajia Matsu tour, as well as the various tourism factories in the area, a county government official said.

Many Japanese were curious as to how 300-year-old Changhua City had become home to three unique tourist sites, the official said.

They were also intrigued by Lugang and Tianwei (田尾) townships, and the number of tourism activities available in the area, including the local delicacies, railway culture, heritage sites, coastal ecology and agricultural tourism, the official added.

The county government identified Japan as one of the prime nations in which to pitch its tourism attractions and the delegation attended multiple events in Osaka from Monday to Wednesday last week before attending the tourism expo, the official said.

Japanese travel agency JTB and Taipei-based South East Travel Service said that Japanese groups had expressed great interest in Taiwanese railway culture, as well as the Matsu tour, as it was similar to Japanese events, the official added.

Tour packages to Taipei no longer interest Japanese, the travel agencies said, and they had suggested offering other packages, such as a railway-themed tour through Changhua County, a history-themed tour, or a tour from Taichung to Changhua and Nantou counties.

Travel agencies are now offering day trips and two-day package tours, to Tianwei and Lugang townships, the county government said.

The “Highway Garden” in Tianwei Township is home to the nation’s largest collection of potted plants, shrubberies and trees, the official said.

Husheng Temple, the world’s only temple dedicated to Matsu constructed entirely from glass, is also an attraction being recommended to tourists, the official added.