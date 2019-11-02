Ex-VP Lu slams president, Han

By Chen Yu-fu and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The economy has worsened under the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) said yesterday.

Lu, an independent candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, told a news conference in Taipei that Taiwan’s GDP growth was 4.9 percent under the administration of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), for whom she served as vice president, while the Tsai administration has generated GDP growth of only 2.4 percent, not even half of that of what Chen accomplished in office.

Taiwan was the 16th-largest exporter in the world during Chen’s terms in office, whereas its ranking has slipped to 18th under Tsai, Lu added.

Lu said that she would probe and welcome any information related to the death of Su Chii-cherng (蘇啟誠), the director-general of the Osaka branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Japan who committed suicide on Sept. 14 last year amid criticism of the office’s handling of Taiwanese tourists stranded at an airport during Typhoon Jebi.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had rejected allegations that it planned to give a “C” performance rating to the office’s staff over the response to the situation, Lu said that very few people have the power to give those orders and that if Tsai continues to ignore an investigation into the case, then “I would doubt that the orders came from” the president.

Lu also criticized Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), saying that during the mayoral election he campaigned under the slogan of “make Kaohsiung rich,” but as he is now the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, he has failed to deliver on his promises to the city’s residents, who have said that even more businesses are closing since he took office.

As for Han’s proposed “Love Ferris Wheel” project adjacent to the city’s Love River (愛河), which is to feature cars that double as “motel rooms,” Lu said that it is nothing more than an attempt to grow the sex industry.

Regarding the prospects of her campaign garnering enough signatures to qualify for the election, Lu said that the process has been under great political “oppression,” as over the past few weeks there have been incidents involving uniformed police visiting petition stations.

Under the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act (總統副總統選舉罷免法), Lu has until today to collect 280,384 valid signatures in support of her bid — 1.5 percent of the electorate as counted in the 2016 legislative elections — to qualify for the election.