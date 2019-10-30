MOFA, US in touch about IS meeting

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The government is in contact with the US about a Nov. 14 meeting in Washington of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Oct. 10 called for an emergency meeting of the US-led coalition, following US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from northeast Syria and Turkey’s launch of a cross-border offensive in the area.

The US Department of State on Monday said that US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was looking forward to hosting the meeting to review the steps in the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group, which is known by several acronyms, including IS and ISIS.

The statement followed Trump’s announcement on Sunday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed the previous day.

Discussions in Washington would focus on the continued fight against the Islamic State “in the post-liberation era and following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, with a particular focus on recent developments in northeast Syria and their relationship to stability and security of the region,” the department said.

Since Taiwan joined the coalition in October 2014, it has been supporting humanitarian assistance and stabilization work, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said when asked about the Washington meeting during a regular news briefing in Taipei.

Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) was on Feb. 6 invited to a coalition meeting in Washington and used the opportunity to donate US$500,000 to Nadia’s Initiative, a non-governmental organization that helps people in Islamic State-targeted regions reconstruct their homelands, on behalf of Taiwan’s government, Ou said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US remains in contact with the US government and Taiwan continues to fulfill its responsibility as a member of the global community, working with the US and other like-minded nations to promote long-term peace and stability in the Middle East, she said.