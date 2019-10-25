Food-delivery platforms propose code of conduct

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Sharing Economy Association Taiwan (SEAT) yesterday released its proposed code of conduct for food-delivery platform operators, which was signed by four out of five of the platforms.

The working conditions for food-delivery workers are under scrutiny following the deaths of several drivers in traffic accidents.

The National Development Council on Sunday hosted a meeting of representatives of delivery platforms and government agencies to discuss ways of better protecting delivery couriers and ensuring that food orders are not contaminated during delivery.

Representatives of the association, which represents UberEats, GoGoVan, Deliveroo, Foodpanda, Lalamove and other providers, agreed that it would start to draft its own code of conduct.

The proposed code of conduct addresses couriers’ safety and the quality of delivered food, and was signed by all but Foodpanda.

“We are glad that food-delivery platform operators — Uber Eats, Deliveroo, GoGoVan and Lalamove — could reach a consensus on the importance of having a code of conduct. We hope this document will serve as the basis of discussions with government officials and the public,” association chairman Andy Peng (彭仕邦) said.

Under the proposed code, food operators agreed that their delivery workers must have valid motor vehicle licenses and agreed to share some of the consumer data they collect with transportation officials and law enforcement agencies to help reduce road safety risks, on condition that it would not invade the privacy of the users and is permissible by law.

Under the code, couriers would be urged not to speed while making deliveries, to ignore their smartphones and pay attention to road conditions.

Platform operators also agreed to suspend or adjust their service based on Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announcements about typhoons or other abnormal weather to protect their delivery workers.

However, the code would not require delivery workers to have labor or health insurance before accepting a delivery.

“All the platform operators are having trouble finding insurance that suits their delivery workers. We will continue to work with the Financial Supervisory Commission and other government agencies, as well as non-profit associations, to develop insurance that works for both platform operators and delivery workers,” Peng said.

Announcement of the proposed code came one day after the Directorate-General of Highways fined Deliveroo and Quickpick NT$500,000 each for failing to complete registration procedures for a transportation business before providing service, and ordered them to shut their operations immediately.

Six delivery platforms earlier this month were fined NT$9,000 each for failing to ensure that their couriers were properly trained in road safety, failing to monitor traffic violations committed by their couriers, and failing to purchase vehicle liability insurance and have their delivery vehicles checked annually by motor vehicle offices.