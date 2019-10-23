Da Nang event to spur tours: bureau

Staff writer, with CNA

The Tourism Bureau on Sunday hosted a workshop in Da Nang, Vietnam, to promote its Taiwan Quality Tour initiative for travel operators that provide Vietnamese travelers with tourism products and services in Taiwan.

Seeking to increase the number of visitors from Southeast Asia, the bureau said it is promoting Taiwan as one of the best tourist destinations in Asia.

The bureau said that it set up a 14th tourism promotion office in Ho Chi Minh City in March and has organized a number of events, such as travel expos, to encourage Vietnamese to travel to Taiwan.

Sunday’s workshop was designed to introduce destinations, promote services and products, and improve the quality of services for Vietnamese operators to promote Taiwan in Vietnam, the bureau said.

One of the bureau’s priorities this year has been to use its Taiwan Quality Tour awards to recognize operators in Vietnam that help introduce Vietnamese to Taiwanese travel destinations and promote travel from Vietnam to Taiwan, it said.

Five Vietnamese travel agencies so far have received the award: Lien Bang Travel, Viet Nam Heritage Tours, Saigontourist, Vietravel and Tre Viet Tours.

The award is used to recognize helpful hotels and travel operators, as well as popular travel spots and tours, the bureau said.

A similar program was carried out in Thailand last year, the bureau added.