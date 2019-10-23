DGH app lets users check for disparities in vehicles’ mileage

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People buying used vehicles can now check for mileage discrepancies through a function that has been added to an application developed by the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH), the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said in a statement yesterday.

A petition on the National Development Council’s online public policy participation platform suggested that motor vehicle offices nationwide provide complete mileage records upon request, rather than the mileage recorded in the two most recent inspections.

Mileage has become one of the main sources of disputes in the sale of used vehicles, the ministry said, but added that it is not part of the checklist for mandatory motor vehicle inspections.

However, to ensure transparency for consumers, the DGH’s smartphone application has since 2015 allowed people to check the mileage recorded during two-yearly inspections of vehicles that are at least five years old, the ministry said.

People can access a vehicle’s two previous mileage entries by entering its license plate number and year of manufacture into the app, it said.

Since Aug. 30, the app has not only provided the previous two mileage entries and their date of entry, but has also included an alarm if the DGH’s database shows that a vehicle’s most recent mileage entry is lower than any previous entry since 2017, it added.

The function was added to prevent used vehicle sellers from misleading buyers by tampering with the odometer, the ministry said, adding that before the new function, some used vehicle sellers would reduce the mileage shown on the odometer and have the vehicle inspected twice before sale.