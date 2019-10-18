Government plans to take decennial census next year

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a plan to take a decennial census next year, which is to cover an estimated 1.1 million households nationwide.

According to a plan submitted by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, the decennial national census would take place from Sept. 20 to Oct. 17.

About 90 percent of nations worldwide have conducted or plan to conduct censuses next year, the agency said, citing statistics released by the UN.

The census would be conducted on 15 percent of the nation’s more than 70,000 census tracts, about 1.1 million households, to better understand the concentration of the population, and the housing and development needs of each area, it said.

The census would collect data on the makeup of families, their education and employment, and which languages are used, as well as how they are using the healthcare system, the agency said.

The census would include all people living or registered as living in the selected areas. Civil servants working overseas and their spouses, foreign workers and other Taiwanese living overseas registered in the census areas would also be surveyed, it said.

However, foreign civil servants residing in the areas would be exempted, it added.

This information would serve as a reference point when the government is formulating policies, the agency said.

The census data would be integrated with that kept by government agencies and serve as the basis for extrapolating the nation’s population and the number of residences, it said.

The census would not ask people to provide information that is already held by government agencies, it added.

The census would allow people to answer questions online, the agency said, adding that a site is being constructed to allow people to answer the questions on their mobile devices.

The census would retrieve data that is not already held by government agencies, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The data would serve as an important reference point for the government when formulating social welfare policies and allocating resources, Su said.