Lawmakers inaugurate ‘Formosa Club’

Staff writer with CNA

A group comprised of members of the European Parliament and three other national parliaments was established on Wednesday to support Taiwan in the face of China’s growing suppression, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

“The Formosa Club was inaugurated in the European Parliament on Oct. 16,” ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a news conference.

The Formosa Club includes members of the Taiwan friendship groups of the European Parliament, and the parliaments of Germany, France and Britain, she said.

The chairs of the four friendship groups said in a joint statement that the Formosa Club was created to enhance cross-border support for Taiwan and to forge stronger ties between Taiwan and the EU and like-minded European nations.

It also aims to promote shared values, including freedom, democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights, and to help boost trade and investment, particularly in the areas of renewable energy and digital economy, the statement said.

At a launch ceremony, European Parliament Taiwan Friendship Group chairman Michael Gahler reaffirmed the group’s support for Taiwan amid suppression by China.

He also urged the European Commission and Council of Europe to back Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵), who was invited to the event, said the friendship of EU parliaments is important, particularly at a time when Taiwan’s democracy is facing outside threats.

The Taiwan friendship groups in the EU in April wrote a joint letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stating their support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly.

The inter-parliamentary group to support Taiwan was initiated in July, as the leaders of the four groups saw China’s increasing coercion of Taiwan as a serious threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the rest of the region, the ministry said.