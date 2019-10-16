Vet warns people against taking dogs on road races

By Lai Wen-hsiu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A New Taipei City veterinarian has advised people against taking their dogs along when running in road races, saying that running for an extended time could be too strenuous for dogs.

While historically dogs would have needed to run quickly to catch food, domesticated dogs no longer need to do so, Yu Kang Animal Hospital director Tsai Chih-hung (蔡志鴻) said on Thursday last week, adding that occasionally going for walks or playing outdoors with their owners is enough for most dogs.

The long distances and prolonged running involved with road races could be too much for dogs and could be harmful to their bodies, he said.

However, in many cases, people walk with their pets to the finish line, which is generally fine for dogs, he added.

People who want to take their dogs to races should do so in the spring or fall, when the weather is cooler, Tsai said.

“People should first take their dogs for a checkup to make sure there are no health concerns like cardiovascular issues or problems with their bones and joints,” he said.

Dogs on medication, as well as dogs that are more than seven years old, should not be taken to road races, he added.

If a dog with bone or joint problems runs for an extended period of time, the problems could be exacerbated and might lead to pain or inflammation, Tsai said.

People should also make sure that their pets have been vaccinated and that measures have been taken to avoid parasitic infections, he said, adding that dogs should be fed before walking great distances, but not in excess, to avoid them having low blood sugar levels or vomiting.

On long walks, people should pay close attention to their dog’s breathing and rest if the dog begins panting or gasping for air, he said.

Those who want to run with their dogs should keep the speed at a minimum — no more than 5kph if the dog does not normally run, Tsai said, recommending breaks every five to 10 minutes.

People should never push dogs to run if they seem unwilling, he said.

Dogs are at greater risk of heat stroke than people, as their sweat glands do not dissipate heat as well, Tsai said, adding that if a dog’s body temperature rises to more than 42°C, it could result in muscle damage, kidney failure or bleeding in the digestive tract.

If a dog’s condition appears to change while doing outdoor activity, they should be taken into the shade and provided with drinking water, as well as a splash of water over their body, he said.