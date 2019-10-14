Chen Chien-jen attends canonization at Vatican

Staff writer, with CNA, VATICAN CITY

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday attended the canonization of British Cardinal John Henry Newman and four others in Vatican City.

Serving as the special envoy of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Chen sat next to Brazilian Vice President Antonio Mourao and Irish Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh during the ceremony.

At the ceremony, Pope Francis canonized Newman, a 19th-century British theologian and poet; Indian Sister Mariam Thresia, founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family; Italian Sister Giuseppina Vannini; Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes Pontes; and Marguerite Bays, a Swiss consecrated virgin of the Third Order of St. Francis.

Before the ceremony, Chen met with the pope as part of the protocol at such events, when the pope usually receives all the leaders of attending delegations.

Chen, a Catholic, said that during the meeting, he again invited Pope Francis to visit Taiwan.