Socceroos coach children’s camp before FIFA match

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Before playing Taiwan in Kaohsiung tomorrow in the Asia Zone Group B qualifier for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, Australia’s Socceroos yesterday coached and promoted the sport at a mini-soccer camp for children.

The Socceroos arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport on Saturday night.

The team’s coaches and two players, Craig Goodwin and Dmitri Petratos, yesterday taught basic workout routines and game skills, and played games with several young teams at National Kaohsiung Normal University.

The Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) organized the camp with the Australian national team, the Australian Office in Taipei and the Kaohsiung City Football Association.

“It was great to have Australian coaches and players teaching youngsters fundamental soccer skills and inspiring them,” association deputy secretary-general Chiao Chia-hung (焦佳弘) said, adding that all participants enjoyed the outing and had smiles on their faces throughout the event.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳), who heads the Kaohsiung City Football Association, gave thanks to officials from the Australian Office in Taipei, members of the Socceroos and the CTFA.

“For all of them to come together here in Kaohsiung, to be coached by one of the world’s top national squads … undoubtedly, our youngsters learned a lot, and it was a memorable experience for them,” she said.

The qualifier is to begin at 7:40pm at Kaohsiung’s National Stadium.

The last time the two teams faced off was in Hong Kong on Dec. 9, 2012, Australia trounced Taiwan 8-0. It was a second-round qualifier for the East Asian Cup.