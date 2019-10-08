Avant-garde exhibit opens with sustainability theme

By Ou Su-mei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Hungkuang University’s Art Center in Taichung’s Shalu District (沙鹿) is hosting a joint exhibition of avant-garde works by 13 artists with the theme of sustainability.

The exhibition, titled New Being Art (超越現存), features 31 works, including oil paintings, sculptures, ceramics and prints, and the artists are members of New Being Art 15D, which formed in 2015.

Wang Yi-liang (王以亮), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung and convener of the group, curated the exhibition.

“Art is one of the most existentially meaningful ways to respond to the environment, to life and to the ultimate concern of the soul,” Wang said on Monday last week. “The value of humans can only be expressed in [their] integration with art.”

Through the exhibition, he hopes to inspire people to “reconstruct [their] souls and build the courage to survive,” he said.

One of the works is Wang’s painting Ultimate Hope (終極盼望), in which he uses spirals to portray the El Nino weather pattern.

Hopefully, the painting will encourage people to take sustainable development more seriously, Wang said.

He has been encouraging the use of triangular canvases, which Ultimate Hope is on, among the group and hopes to break the norm of painting on square canvases, he said.

Wang Te-ho’s (王德合) Impression of North Dawu Mountain (北大武山印象) — a collection of two paintings on triangular canvasses — is also on display.

He was touched by the vitality of the Taiwan hemlock trees on the mountain, Wang Te-ho said.

The two paintings form a hexagon, offering a more diverse perspective, he said.

The exhibition in Taichung brings together artists who have studied in the US, Italy, Spain, France and Japan, center director Wu Chen-ting (吳振廷) said.

The works are diverse and the exhibition is “forward-looking” and educationally meaningful, Wu said, adding that it is open from 10am to 8pm on weekdays through Oct. 21.