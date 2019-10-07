Crime series garners six awards at Golden Bells

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese television crime series The World Between Us (我們與惡的距離) scooped up six prizes at the 54th Golden Bell Awards on Saturday, including the award for Best Television Series.

The World Between Us, which received 14 nominations, also won Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, Best Leading Actress in a Television Series, Best Directing for a Television Series and Best Writing for a Television Series.

At the awards ceremony in Taipei on Saturday evening, the judges praised the series as one that exhibited excellence rarely seen in recent years, while taking the debate about societal issues to a whole new level.

The production, which had a budget of NT$43 million (US$1.39 million), depicts the aftermath of a mass shooting that intertwines the fates of multiple characters, including the killer, the victims, the victims’ families and the media.

The World Between Us aims to lend a voice to victims and their families who cannot speak for themselves, said Lin Chun-yang (林君陽), director of the series.

It is because of their stories that such a series can be made, he added.

The show created beautiful dialogue with its viewers, said Lin Yu-ling (林昱伶), producer of the series.

“I want to thank the viewers. Thank you for returning to sit back in front of your television sets to embark on a beautiful journey with us,” she said. “Please continue to support Taiwanese television series and the people who create them.”

The award for Best Leading Actress in a Television Series was given to Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯) for her role as Song Qiao-an (宋喬安).

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series went to Pets Tseng (曾沛慈), while Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series went to James Wen (溫昇豪).

The Best Directing for a Television Series and Best Writing for a Television Series awards were won by Lin Chun-yang (林君陽) and Lu Shih-yuan (呂蒔媛) respectively.

The Special Award went to television host and actress Chang Hsiao-yen (張小燕), who began her television career at the age of five.

Born in Shanghai in 1948, she became a household name in the 1980s after hosting Variety 100 (綜藝100). Chang is also known to Taiwanese and overseas ethnic Chinese communities for hosting the highly rated Super Sunday (超級星期天) variety show.

Television host Pu Hsueh-liang (卜學亮) said that in Chang’s 66-year career, she has starred in 67 movies, 1,005 television episodes, 211 short series episodes and 180 special programs.

She has also hosted 8,128 variety show episodes and 3,740 hours of radio, Pu added.

“She has helped a lot of people grow in the industry and made people believe that they have unlimited potential,” Pu said.

Chang accepted the award from Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君).

“I want to thank all the viewers out there who have for so many years invited me into their living rooms by turning on their televisions and allowing me to share my laughter and my emotions with all of you,” Chang said.

At this year’s ceremony, 191 shows vied for 39 awards. The ceremony was held at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.