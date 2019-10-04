Taiwan’s passport 31st most powerful worldwide: survey

Staff writer with CNA

Republic of China passports ranked as the 31st most powerful in the world in the first quarter of this year in terms of the number of destinations its holders can access without a visa, a survey by Henley & Partners showed.

The latest Henley Passport Index, based on criteria set by the International Air Transport Association, showed that Taiwan had visa-free travel to 145 countries, down one notch from a quarter earlier, the survey showed.

Japan and Singapore topped the rankings, with access to 190 destinations.

China rose two notches from a quarter earlier to No. 72, with visa-free travel to 71 countries.

The US and the UK tied for the sixth spot, their worst performance since 2010, Henley & Partners said.

The United Arab Emirates made the most significant improvement in the latest rankings, up five notches from a quarter earlier to take 15th place.