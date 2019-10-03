Road users beware: slew of new traffic rules implemented

Staff writer, with CNA

A slew of new traffic regulations, mostly aimed at bicyles and other “slow vehicles,” took effect on Tuesday after the Legislative Yuan approved amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) in May.

Under the new rules, cyclists or people riding other “slow vehicles” who fail to yield to the visually impaired, including those carrying a white walking stick or with a seeing-eye dog, near a crossing or when making a turn, can be fined NT$2,400 to NT$7,200 (US$77 to US$232), double the previous amount.

Meanwhile, cyclists or people riding “slow vehicles” who fail to yield to the visually impaired on crosswalks or sidewalks can be fined NT$600 to NT$1,200, also double the previous amount, and those whose failure to yield causes injury or death can be fined NT$1,200 to NT$2,400.

Motorists who fail to signal before making a turn or changing lanes can be fined NT$1,200 to NT$3,600, an increase from the previous NT$900 to NT$1,200.

Electric bicycle riders who fail to wear a helmet can be fined NT$300, while a person riding an electric bicycle at more than 25kph can be fined NT$900 to NT$1,800.

People riding electric bicycles that have been modified without authorization can be fined NT$1,800 to NT$5,400 under the new rules.

People who obstruct traffic on roads face a fine of NT$1,200 to NT$2,400, while those who block a zebra crossing face a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$6,000.

People who obstruct traffic by stacking objects on a zebra crossing can be fined NT$3,000 to NT$6,000, and face a fine double that amount if the offense causes injury or death.

The fuel surcharge on tour buses has also been suspended for one year. It is estimated the new measure would save the average tour bus owner about NT$27,000 a year, benefit 16,357 vehicles and reduce government revenue by about NT$435 million, the ministry said.