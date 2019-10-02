‘Bo_ing Comix’ seeks submissions for ‘emoji’ volume

By Wu Po-hsuan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A quarterly comic anthology is accepting submissions through Oct. 31 for its fourth volume, which has “emoji” as its theme.

Bo_ing Comix (波音漫畫誌) is named after bo-ing (沒空, “no time”), a phrase in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese).

It was founded last year by Taiwanese illustrators Elainee Fang (房瑞儀) and Liu Chien-fan (劉倩帆), after the two met at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France, and is published in Chinese and English.

Island (島), the inaugural volume released in November last year, featured artists Xue Tsung-hsien (薛琮憲), Wei Middag (覃偉) and Tseng Yao-ching (曾耀慶), as well as the two founders.

The second volume, Shojo (少女), was published in January, and the third volume, Lottery (樂透), was published in July.

On Saturday, Liu said that she and Fang do not edit submissions, making Bo_ing Comix the “most liberal comic magazine.”

Submissions need only incorporate the theme and be four pages long, Liu said, adding that they want to see a work closest to its original form, without the artists having to “cater to anything.”

Bo_ing Comix is a platform dedicated to “non-mainstream creators of art,” Fang said, adding that she noticed in Angouleme that many foreign artists form their own groups and publish anthologies independently, while Taiwanese publishers continue to be influenced by the comic tradition in Japan.

Fang said that she also wanted to break away from the characters, graphic style and worldviews typically found in Japanese comics and present a more unique style to readers.

In the past, they have invited not only comic book artists, but also illustrators, contemporary artists, designers and other creative people to contribute to the publication, Liu said, adding that she and Fang hope that when readers flip through the magazine, they discover more creators and works that they like, “as if opening a surprise.”

For the first time, Bo_ing Comix is holding an open call for submissions for its upcoming volume, Emoji (表情貼圖), which is expected to be published at the end of this year, Liu said.

People can submit multiple comics, but only one at most would be selected, she added.