Average worker’s age rose in 2018

Staff writer, with CNA

The average age of employees in Taiwan hit a high at the end of last year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Monday.

The average age of workers in the nation was 40.1 years at the end of last year, up 0.1 years from 2017, while the average age of workers has increased 1.1 years over the past six years, agency data showed.

Workers aged 25 to 44 made up 58.2 percent of the nation’s labor force, down from 58.4 percent in 2017, while workers aged 45 or older made up 32.9 percent, up from 32.8 percent in 2017 — up 3.3 percentage points over the past six years, the agency said.

The older workforce reflects the nation’s aging population, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) said.

There has been an upward trend in Taiwanese pursuing higher education, the agency said, adding that 63.2 percent of workers at the end of last year had a college degree or more advanced qualification, up from 62.5 percent at the end of 2017.

Employees had stayed with an employer for an average of 6.1 years as of the end of last year, little changed from 2017, the agency said.

DGBAS data showed that 25.8 percent of workers had been employed by the same company for one to three years, 18.5 percent for less than one year and 18.5 percent for five to 10 years.

On average, 7.39 percent of workers aged 25 or younger quit their job every month last year —the highest turnover rate among all age groups — while 3.10 percent of workers with a university degree quit their jobs each month — the highest rate among all education groups, the agency said.

The number of workers retiring reached 101,000, down 3,000 from 2017, the agency said, adding that retirees made up 4.7 percent of those leaving the workforce.

Over the past three years, the number of people retiring has surpassed 100,000 each year, the agency added.