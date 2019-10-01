Woman attacked on MRT for sitting in priority seat

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A woman was on Sunday allegedly attacked by a passenger on a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train for sitting in a priority seat.

Someone yesterday uploaded a video of the altercation on a Facebook page titled “Baoliao Gongshe” (爆料公社).

The footage shows a woman standing in front of a younger woman who is sitting in a priority seat.

It shows the standing woman pulling out a pink card from her wallet and showing it to the sitting woman, before allegedly pulling her by the hair while shouting: “Get up!”

The woman apparently continues to pull and push the younger woman while again showing her the card and saying: “I have this card. Get up and get lost!” the footage shows.

The younger woman asks other passengers to help her press the emergency communication button, saying that she would file a lawsuit, and eventually pushes the button to report that she had been attacked, it shows.

Some Internet users said that the pink card might be a Disability Identification Card.

A manager of the page wrote that they received a message from a person who claimed to be the assailant, saying that she was trying to ask the woman to let an elderly man sit in the priority seat and that she “hates to see people who do not yield their seat to the elderly and weak.”

Another Internet user, who claimed to be the alleged victim’s husband, left a comment saying that his wife was feeling uncomfortable after work and had told that to the assailant, but was still attacked, adding that they have reported the case to the police.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) said it received a report about an incident on a train heading from Xinpu Station (新埔) to Jiangzicui Station (江子翠) on the Bannan Line (板南) at about 10:30pm and immediately notified the police.

Priority seats are not only reserved for elderly people, people with disabilities, pregnant women or children, and anyone who needs to sit down can use them, the company said.

Passengers who need to sit down, but are embarrassed to ask for a seat can obtain priority seating stickers at MRT stations, it added.