Feature: Reviewing options for Taiwan’s diplomatic policy

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

What steps Taiwan should take to prevent losing more diplomatic allies is inviting questions and suggestions from a host of analysts and insiders.

The Solomon Islands and Kiribati broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan on Sept. 16 and 20 respectively, reducing the Republic of China’s (ROC) allies to 15. The Solomon Islands resumed diplomatic relations with Beijing on Sept. 21, while Kiribati did so on Friday,

“It always hurts to lose one more ally,” a government official speaking on condition of anonymity told the Taipei Times after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ news conference on Sept. 20 announcing the termination of Taiwan-Kiribati relations. “No official wants to be the person who has to remove a former ally’s flag.”

The US helped as it could, but it has no formal embassies in the two Pacific island nations, another official said anonymously, adding that China’s money diplomacy and expansive aggression remain the Taiwan’s primary diplomatic challenges.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office on May 20, 2016, Taiwan’s relations with China and the US have had opposite trajectories.

For example, US President Donald Trump’s administration continues to approve arms sales to Taiwan, including a recent package of 66 F-16V fighter jets, while National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee (李大維) in May met with then-US security adviser John Bolton in Washington, the first such meeting after the US cut ties with the ROC in 1979.

However, Taiwan has lost seven allies in three years without adding a new one.

Tsai, seeking re-election in January, attributed the diplomatic setbacks to China’s obstructionism, while continuing to hail Taiwan-US relations as the best ever.

A poll released by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation on Tuesday found that 52.9 percent of respondents do not worry about losing more allies, up from 47.6 percent in June 2017.

Despite the apparent apathy about diplomatic losses, fear of a “zero ally” scenario and calls for policy change have grown.

Yen Chen-shen (嚴震生), a research fellow at National Chengchi University’s Institute of International Relations, said the number of allies might drop to single digits if the government does not stop or reverse the downward trend.

China’s money diplomacy is not the only factor in the losses, as Beijing is extending its strategic influence beyond the first island chain through other means, he said.

Although the US and Australia have defended Taiwan’s allies under their own geopolitical considerations, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati ignored their warnings, which should serve as a signal for Taiwan, he said.

Asked if the US’ influence in the Pacific is fading, Yen said that Pacific nations care a lot about global warming and rising sea levels, but the US has cut off some funding for related research under Trump’s leadership, souring bilateral relations with the US.

Australia appears reluctant to curtail its coal production, while its overbearing gestures in particular are not welcomed by the Solomon Islands government, Yen said.

China is more willing to address the issue of global warming, despite its extravegant consumption of fossil fuels, he said.

While the US has passed several pro-Taiwan bills, such as the Taiwan Travel Act, which allows visits of US and Taiwanese officials, Tsai is still unable to visit Washington, and her stopovers in the US are only made in connection to diplomatic trips to allied nations, he said.