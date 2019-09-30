Changing seasons raise cardiovascular disease risks: HPA

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People with cardiovascular disease should be especially careful to prevent situations that might trigger an onset, as temperatures can change rapidly in autumn, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said on World Heart Day yesterday.

Temperature differences between morning and evening are usually large, sometimes up to 10°C, after the autumnal equinox, the HPA said, adding that body temperature changes narrow or widen blood vessels, with narrower blood vessels increasing blood pressure and heightening the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

WHO statistics show that an estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular disease in 2016, 31 percent of global deaths, the HPA said, adding that heart disease was the second-leading cause of death in Taiwan last year, taking 21,569 lives, an average of one person every 24 minutes.

The number is 53,977 people if deaths caused by cerebral stroke, hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease and vascular disease are included, it said.

HPA Director-General Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) urged people with chronic diseases and elderly people to be alert to changes in the weather and practice healthy habits to protect the heart and prevent acute cardiovascular disease.

Lack of exercise, an unbalanced diet, obesity, smoking, chewing betel nuts and excessive drinking are risk factors that contribute to the “three highs”: high blood pressure, high blood lipids and high blood sugar, the HPA said.

People who have a high risk of cardiovascular disease should eat food with less salt and oil, and steam or boil food instead of deep frying it, the HPA said.

They should also exercise at moderate intensity for at least 150 minutes per week, keep warm, do warmup exercises and exercise with a friend or family member, it said.

They should not smoke and avoid secondhand smoke; get regular health checks to make sure their blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure are at healthy levels; maintain a healthy body weight and make use of government-funded health exams; and take prescription drugs for the “three highs” according to a doctor’s instructions, it said.

World Heart Day is organized by the World Heart Federation on Sept. 29 every year to inform people about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death and disability in the world, and to promote preventative measures.