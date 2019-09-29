Caribbean allies back Taiwan at UN

Staff writer, with CNA, New York

Three Caribbean nations on Friday last week again urged the UN not to exclude Taiwan from the world governing body, as Taiwan is willing and capable of contributing to the organization’s work and of benefiting many developing countries.

Speaking on the fourth day of general debate at the 74th UN General Assembly in New York City, Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris said that relations with Taiwan have been of immense benefit to his country, given Taiwan’s experience and expertise in areas such as technology, renewable energy and healthcare.

“I call upon the United Nations to utilize Taiwan’s experienced resources and expertise, and to enable other developing nations to benefit,” Harris said, adding that Taiwan is always prepared to assist the rest of the global community.

Saint Lucian Prime Minister Allen Michael Chastanet expressed similar views, saying that the assembly should not leave any country behind and should not deprive Taiwan of the opportunity to contribute to international organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“We believe that exclusion of active members for political purposes compromises aviation safety and security,” he said, adding that “the participation of small states and all states in various UN agencies and processes is critical to achieving our collective goals, and we remain true to the agenda’s clear call to leave no one behind.”

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves expressed his support for Taiwan, saying that international cooperation is essential to addressing the vexing challenges of modern globalization and sustainable development.

“Some of our allies, like Taiwan, have been exemplary in offering their perspectives and support to our developmental aspirations, and have proven time and again to be more than deserving of a meaningful role in the specialized agencies and organizations of the United Nations,” Gonsalves said.

Paraguay has since 2012 voiced support for Taiwan at the UN General Assembly, but not this year.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that relations between the two nations are stable.

The Paraguayan government has already delivered a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing its support for Taiwan to participate in UN specialized bodies, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

Taiwan cherishes its friendship with Paraguay, Ou said, adding that the two nations would continue to support each other.