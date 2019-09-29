Ko: TPP to refine legislative culture

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Once candidates nominated by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) begin winning seats, the Legislative Yuan’s culture of negotiating deals under the table would change, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

He made the remark when leaving a ceremony at the Taipei Confucius Temple marking the birth of Confucius and the media asked him about comments he made in an interview with Chinese-language Credere Media (信傳媒) that was published on Friday.

In the interview, Ko said he is looking forward to seeing Taipei City Government adviser Tsai Pi-ju (蔡壁如) battle with Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) in the Legislative Yuan.

It would be a battle between “the audacious and the negotiation king,” Ko added.

Tsai is a founding member of the TPP who has worked with Ko for more than two decades, while Ker has been in the Legislative Yuan since 1993 and plays an instrumental role in cross-caucus negotiations.

Yesterday, Ko said that he has a good relationship with Ker and that they both come from Hsinchu.

However, he added: “The Legislative Yuan always gives people the impression that they negotiate under the table, so if they let us audacious people participate, it would certainly bring about the catfish effect,” referring to the motivating effects that strong competition can have on weaker individuals.

Asked whether Tsai would be a nominee on the his party’s legislator-at-large list, Ko said that he still has two months to think about it before making an official nomination.

Ko confirmed that former Hon Hai Precision Industry founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has shown support for the TPP’s legislative candidates by agreeing to take publicity photographs with them.

The details of how the TPP and Gou would cooperate in next year’s legislative elections are still under discussion, Ko added.