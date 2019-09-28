Scientists eyeing cure for obesity

Staff writer, with CNA

Scientists at Academia Sinica say that they are optimistic about a study they are conducting, which could one day lead to a “cure” for diet-induced obesity, a serious health and social issue in many parts of the world.

Experiments on mice show that the removal of a specific gene can contribute to better metabolic function, Academia Sinica bioscientist Juan Li-jung (阮麗蓉) said.

A team at the institute has found that the amount of gene N-alpha-acetyltransferase 10 protein (Naa10p) positively correlates with obesity in mice, Juan said.

If the findings could be applied to humans, it would mean a “cure” for diet-induced obesity, she said.

The study found that Naa10p represses the formation of beige adipocytes, a cell that burns calories and produces heat, Juan said.

If the gene is inhibited, more beige adipocytes are produced, which in turns help deplete unwanted calories absorbed from food, she said.

While the advantages of harnessing beige adipocyte tissue in the treatment of diet-induced obesity has been known for a while, the findings represent a breakthrough in understanding how the cells develop, she added.

A paper on the team’s research was published on Aug. 15 by the journal Molecular Cell.

Diet-induced obesity greatly increases the risk of many life-threatening diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Of Taiwanese aged 18 or over, 42.3 percent are either overweight or obese, according the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s latest data.