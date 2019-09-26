New Southbound Policy: Partnerships build health connections

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

In March, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s (MOHW) One Country, One Center program gained its seventh member, Myanmar, less than a year after the program’s launch in June last year.

Under the project, eight Taiwanese medical centers have formed seven medical teams to act as the main coordinators in each assigned partner nation to help integrate local resources, and deepen medical and healthcare cooperation.

“The program has been lauded in the medical field both domestically and internationally,” Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) said. “That is why we expanded it to seven countries, because we have proven that this program is the right step for Taiwan and its partner countries.”

In a bid to ramp up international collaboration in innovative industries, one of the New Southbound Policy’s five flagship projects is aimed at promoting medical and public health cooperation as well as the development of industrial supply-chain links with partner nations in South and Southeast Asia.

The project aims to leverage Taiwan’s soft power in healthcare and form stronger ties with New Southbound Policy partners by expanding bilateral and regional collaborations, including offering professional training programs, promoting pharmaceutical and health-related industrial supply chains, building a regional disease prevention network, and working toward regulatory harmonization and standardized inspection techniques.

Taiwan’s medical industry is known not just for its quality and affordable medical care and related products, but also for integrating its cutting-edge information technology capacity with innovative medical management to establish a wide array of smart health solutions.

After launching the One Country, One Center program, the ministry commissioned the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院) and other think tanks to establish the Health and Welfare New Southbound Policy Project Office to assist in coordinating efforts.

The initial hospitals and their six assigned nations are: National Taiwan University Hospital, serving Indonesia; National Cheng Kung University Hospital, serving India; Changhua Christian Hospital, serving Thailand; Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, serving Malaysia; Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, serving the Philippines; and Veterans General Hospital and National Yang-Ming University, serving Vietnam.

Shinkong Wu Ho-su Memorial Hospital has been added to take charge of the work in Myanmar.

In April, hospital director Hou Sheng-mao (侯勝茂) led a team on a country visit, signing memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and setting initial goals of providing opportunities for the disadvantaged to seek medical help in Taiwan, training local medical professionals and setting up a platform for referring patients to Taiwan.

“Our hospital became involved in Myanmar four years ago, but in the capacity of providing free medical services. We hope to export our services wholesale along with our vendors — from medical personnel to information systems, surgical equipment and medical devices — bringing entire industry chains into the market and opening up new economic opportunities,” Hou said.

The Taiwanese teams have been visiting various hospitals and institutions in their partner countries to learn about their needs, and signing MOUs on cooperation and training in specific fields.