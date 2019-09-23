Basketball league for Filipino migrant workers launched

Staff writer, with CNA

One of Taiwan’s largest basketball leagues for Filipino migrant workers began in Taoyuan yesterday, with hundreds of people gathering at a local park for the opening ceremony, while the first nine games were played.

The Chungli Basketball League Inter-factory Winter League saw its 37 teams, primarily of migrant workers from Taiwanese factories from Hsinchu to Taipei, parading in front of a panel of judges who selected the best uniform and best muse, which in Filipino basketball culture are women who encourage support for their teams.

Farshing from Taoyuan mechanical parts maker Atrans Precision Industries Co won the Best Uniform trophy with their maroon, yellow and purple jerseys.

“The colors were selected by members of our team and we have symbols to represent Taiwan and the Philippines to show the close friendship between the people of the two countries,” said Irene Chen (陳冠霖), a human resources manager at the company.

Best Muse went to 24-year-old Patricia Isabel Raviza of the Alpha Beta team.

One of the judges, Sabrina Aaron, director for Assistance to Nationals at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, praised Raviza for her confidence and poise.

The tournament tipped off yesterday and is expected to run for about three months. It follows the Chungli Basketball Commercial Summer League, which began in March with 54 teams.

Jerry Yang, founder and chairman of the basketball tournament, on Saturday said that he has organized it for more than a decade because of his love of the sport, and to provide a safe and organized environment where Filipino workers can get away from the pressures of work and meet new friends.

According to the Ministry of Labor, there were 155,560 Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan as of the end of last month.