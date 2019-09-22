Over 60 groups to help KMT campaign: source

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) will work with more than 60 industrial and social organizations to support the election campaign of its presidential candidate, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), a source said yesterday.

Han’s national policy advisers will hold cross-organization conferences to collect ideas and compile them into policy white papers, the source said.

The KMT at the end of last month established campaign support teams in 15 overseas cities, including Houston, New York, San Francisco, Vancouver, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

The establishment of support teams in at least 15 more cities worldwide is planned this month, including Hong Kong and in Belize, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Japan, they said.

The KMT has sent representatives from Han’s campaign office and legislators-at-large to attend the establishment of the overseas teams, the source said.

Campaign teams in Taiwan — of which there would be 24 — are to be formed around specific policies and comprise members from organizations whose focus relates to the policies, they said.

Each team would produce a white paper after deliberations, they said.

Han’s policy advisers would then draft policies based on the white papers, while the support teams would provide information about them, the source said.

A team comprising members from the medical field is to be one of the first formed on Nov. 12, the birthday of Republic of China founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙).

The KMT would hold conferences nationwide with people from the medical industry before then, the source said.

The party would also hold a news conference with a message for education professionals on Saturday next week, they said, adding that it would use that event to describe its plans for the curriculum guidelines and pensions for public servants.

Events are planned for Double Ten National Day on Oct. 10, Taiwan Restoration Day on Oct. 25 and Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) birthday on Oct. 31, the source said.