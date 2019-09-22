Pingtung-born director to have short in Design Expo

By Lo Hsin-chen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A film directed by Pingtung-born director Birdy Chiu (邱柏昶) in collaboration with English special-effects artist Duncan Evans is to be aired at the Taiwan Design Expo in Pingtung, which opens on Oct. 5.

“I hope that everyone will see the creativity of someone hailing from Pingtung,” Chiu said.

The 29-year-old directed and produced the film for his company, Birdy Production, which made a name for itself through online commercials, documentaries and music videos for performers such as Gloria Tang (鄧紫棋) and Stephanie Sun (孫燕姿).

The design concept came from the expo’s theme, “Super South,” Chiu said, adding: “Everyone sees things differently and as designers, we must use our observations and imagination to expose and resolve issues in life, or redefine matters and create new values.”

The short, which was filmed at the former Pingtung Tobacco Plant, spurred a flurry of questions after it was posted online, Chiu said.

The video featured two Chius, one in a painting — representing a vision of Pingtung — and one beside it, representing Pingtung as it is now, Chiu said.

The changes wrought by the figure on the outside are like a designer using their imagination to connect the two, outlining local creativity and localization of design concepts, he said.

Despite being only 30 seconds, a lot of work went into the film’s design, as he had to come up with the movement and coordination, while Evans helped create the special effects, he said.

“There was a lot of back and forth to keep the two sides in sync throughout the project,” Chiu said.

Chiu said he was happy to do something to help promote his hometown and thanked the county government for its support.