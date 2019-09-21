Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Navy buys anti-ship system

The navy has signed a contract to acquire three indigenous short-range anti-ship systems produced by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the military said yesterday. The NT$286 million arms package is scheduled to be delivered by December 2022, it said. The automated defense system is available in two configurations — fixed-position for land use and a ship-based version. The system is armed with two 20mm guns, with ammunition boxes mounted on each side of the turret, the institute said. The short-range defense weapons system is integrated with optical imagery identification, target tracking and accurate servo motors to ensure rapid and precise firepower, it said.

TOURISM

Chinese ban partially lifted

Beijing’s ban on individual Chinese travelers visiting three offshore counties was lifted yesterday, the Kinmen County Government said. Beijing on Aug. 1 banned individual tourists from 47 Chinese cities traveling to Taiwan, citing deteriorating cross-strait relations. It was the first time Beijing had banned independent travelers from visiting Taiwan since the visits started in June 2011. Previously, residents of 47 major Chinese cities were able to visit Taiwan as independent travelers, while others who wished to visit had to apply through selected travel agencies. Following more than a month of negotiations, Kinmen, Penghu and Lienchiang counties have convinced Beijing to lift the ban on their counties beginning this week. Applications for individual travel for people from 20 cities in four major Chinese provinces — Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Guangdong — were being accepted as of yesterday.

ENTERTAINMENT

Horror movie released

Psychological horror film Detention (返校), which was adapted from a video game of the same name, was to be screened in more than 100 movie theaters nationwide starting yesterday. The movie is set during the White Terror era and was developed from a game by Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games, according to 1 Production Film Co. With a budget of about NT$95 million (US$3.07 million), the movie follows two high-school students who enter a realm of vengeful spirits in an empty school while they search for a teacher who has disappeared. Director John Hsu (徐漢強) said on Facebook that as a gamer himself, he wanted to keep the spirit of the movie true to the game, but at the same time to develop his own vision and emotion to create a unique psychological thriller. A fan meet-and-greet is to be held at ShowTimes Cinema’s Taichung theater today.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Female officer promoted

The Coast Guard Administration this week appointed Hsu Li-chuan (徐麗娟) as deputy commander of the investigative group at its Kinmen-Matsu-Kaohsiung Branch, the first female to take up the position since the branch was founded 20 years ago. Hsu graduated with a master’s degree in international politics from National Chung Hsing University before entering the service as a patrol officer, the agency said. Hsu, who started work in Kinmen two months ago, said the hospitality, friendliness and good nature of the residents reminds her of her hometown, Yunlin County’s Dounan (斗南). “I look forward to carrying out the coast guard’s core mission to combat crime and prevent disease in the Kinmen region,” she said. The contribution of female officers has gained recognition throughout the service over the years, and women now make up 20 percent of personnel, the agency said.