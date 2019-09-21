Smart coffee maker draws interest: NDC

Staff writer, with CNA

iDrip, a smart coffee maker that simulates the manual brewing process by champion baristas, has attracted the attention of coffee lovers worldwide, the National Development Council (NDC) said on Tuesday.

The council has invested NT$20 million (US$645,578) in the coffee maker project initiated by Taiwanese entrepreneur John Yeh (葉建漢) as part of its efforts to support and invest in start-ups in the nation, NDC Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) said.

iDrip has a database of a number of champion baristas’ brewing procedures, and sells dedicated coffee bags with barcodes to access information on the companion brewing method.

Once the coffee bag is inserted into the machine, the coffee maker will automatically connect to Wi-Fi, scan the barcode and make the coffee.

The manufacturer is also planning to collect information on user preferences for future marketing, Chen said.

The goal is to collaborate with local coffee providers and promote Taiwanese coffee to consumers worldwide, she said.

The council has showcased the iDrip when receiving foreign guests, and some have expressed interest in the product, she added

Since its launch in November last year, more than 2,000 units of the coffee maker, which costs more than NT$30,000, have been sold, the council said.

Since 2017, the council has allocated a total of NT$706 million to provide funding support for start-ups.